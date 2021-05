Lana Del Rey's second album of 2021, Blue Banisters, is due July 4, and Lana just shared three songs from it: "Blue Banister," "Text Book," and "Wildflower Wildfire." All three of them explore Lana's minimal, ethereal side, and it's always a treat to hear this side of her. They all sound pretty great; listen below.

Earlier this year, Lana released Chemtrails Over the Country Club. Read our review.