Land of Talk announce spring tour

Land of Talk will finally get to tour 2020's Indistinct Conversations and 2021's Calming Night Partner this year. Dates start on April 21 in Allston, MA and wrap up in Sutton, QC on May 28, with stops in NYC, Philadelphia, Montreal, Toronto, Vancouver, Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Los Angeles and more. Zoon opens all East Coast shows, while Pure Bathing Culture opens West Coast shows. All dates are listed, along with streams of both releases, below.

The NYC show is at Bowery Ballroom April 29 and tickets for the whole tour go on sale Friday, February 11 at 10 AM.

LAND OF TALK - 2022 TOUR DATES

Thu, APR 28 | Brighton Music Hall | Allston, MA *

Fri, APR 29 | Bowery Ballroom | New York, NY *

Sat, APR 30 | Jammin Java | Vienna, VA *

Sun, MAY 1 | Johnny Brenda's | Philadelphia, PA *

Wed, MAY 4 | Le Ministère | Montréal, Canada *

Fri, MAY 6 | Lee's Palace | Toronto, Canada *

Sun, MAY 8 | Galerie SAW Gallery | Ottawa, Canada *

Mon, MAY 16 | Fox Cabaret | Vancouver, Canada %

Tue, MAY 17 | Capitol Ballroom | Victoria, Canada %

Wed, MAY 18 | Barboza | Seattle, WA %

Thu, MAY 19 | Doug Fir Lounge | Portland, OR %

Sat, MAY 21 | The Starlet Room | Sacramento, CA %

Sun, MAY 22 | The Independent | San Francisco, CA %

Tue, MAY 24 | Lodge Room Highland Park | Los Angeles, CA %

Sat, MAY 28 | Salle Alec & Gérard Pelletier | Sutton, Canada %

* with Zoon

% with Pure Bathing Culture