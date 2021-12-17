Land of Talk list their top 10 albums of 2021

Land of Talk followed their 2020 album Indistinct Conversations with a new EP, Calming Night Partner, in November. It was made during COVID lockdown, not long after Indistinct Conversations, and you can stream it below.

As the end of the year draws closer, we've been asking artists about their favorite music of 2021, and Land of Talk responded with a list of their ten favorite albums of the year. Read it below.

--

Land of Talk's 10 Favorite Albums of 2021

Michael Feuerstack - Harmonize the Moon

Hiatus Kaiyote - Mood Valiant

Joseph Shabason - The Fellowship

Laura Mvula - Pink Noize

Pi'erre Bourne - The Life of Pi'erre 5

Arooj Aftab - Vulture Prince

Madlib - Sound Ancestors

Tinashe - 333

Mary Lattimore - Collected Pieces

Nappy Nina - Double Down