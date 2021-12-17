Land of Talk list their top 10 albums of 2021
Land of Talk followed their 2020 album Indistinct Conversations with a new EP, Calming Night Partner, in November. It was made during COVID lockdown, not long after Indistinct Conversations, and you can stream it below.
As the end of the year draws closer, we've been asking artists about their favorite music of 2021, and Land of Talk responded with a list of their ten favorite albums of the year. Read it below.
--
Land of Talk's 10 Favorite Albums of 2021
Michael Feuerstack - Harmonize the Moon
Hiatus Kaiyote - Mood Valiant
Joseph Shabason - The Fellowship
Laura Mvula - Pink Noize
Pi'erre Bourne - The Life of Pi'erre 5
Arooj Aftab - Vulture Prince
Madlib - Sound Ancestors
Tinashe - 333
Mary Lattimore - Collected Pieces
Nappy Nina - Double Down