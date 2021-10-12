Land of Talk preps new EP, shares “Moment Feed” video

Land of Talk are back and will release the Calming Night Partner EP on November 12 via Saddle Creek. Elizabeth Powell and the rest of the band made the record during lockdown, not long after releasing last year's Indistinct Conversations. “Everyone was struggling, and all we wanted to do when we were in the studio was just be friends and be there for each other. The studio wound up being our safe house," Powell says, adding "I was trying not to be so perfectionist-minded, just going with the best I could do, and not further hurting myself with all the ways I tend to torture myself in the studio.”

The first single from the EP is the driving, swirling, excellent, "Moment Feed." "During the making of this song I kept envisioning a time when we'd FINALLY get to play live shows again: A room full of bodies swaying, heads bopping, eyes smiling. All of us together. Together again,” Powell says. “I believe this song was made to warm up the room in all senses.” You can watch the video, directed by AITSO, below.

Calming Night Partner tracklist:

1. Leave Life Alone

2. Moment Feed

3. Calming Night Partner

4. Something Will Be Said