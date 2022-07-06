Lande Hekt preps new album, shares “Gay Space Cadets” video
Muncie Girls leader Lande Hekt has announced her second solo album, House Without a View, which will be out September 23 via Get Better Records in North America and her own Prize Sunflower Records in the UK. Preorder it on purple marble vinyl.
The new single off the album is the jangly, tuneful and charming "Gay Space Cadets," which Lande calls "a daydreaming song about wanting a life of excitement and adventure rather than a dull and ordinary life - one where people underestimate you and belittle you. And where you’re forced to buy into capitalism and become a pathetic, losing player in a game that you hate. I’d rather escape and live in a queer space fantasy and be brave.” You can watch the video, directed by Martin "gingerdope" Bannister, below.
Lande will open for Laura Jane Grace's Canadian tour in September, and has UK shows as well. All dates are listed below.
House Without a View:
Half with You
Backstreet Snow
Cut My Hair
Gay Space Cadets
Always Hurt
House Without a View
Ground Shaking
What Could I Sell
Lola
Take a Break
First Girlfriend
Lande Hekt - 2022 Tour Dates
07 July 2000 Trees Festival
23 July Le Pub Newport, UK
24 July Cavern Club Exeter, UK
06 August Firebug Bar Leicester, UK
06 September Bridgeworks Hamilton w/ Laura Jane Grace
07 September Opera House Toronto w/ Laura Jane Grace
09 September Le National Montreal w/ Laura Jane Grace
10 September Bronson Centre Ottawa w/ Laura Jane Grace
11 September Stage 44 Oshawa w/ Laura Jane Grace
13 September Maxwell’s Waterloo w/ Laura Jane Grace
14 September London Music Hall London w/ Laura Jane Grace
15 September Place des Arts Sudbury w/ Laura Jane Grace
17 September Park Theatre Winnipeg w/ Laura Jane Grace
18 September Coors Event Centre Saskatoon w/ Laura Jane Grace
20 September Commonwealth Calgary w/ Laura Jane Grace
21 September Starlite Room Edmonton w/ Laura Jane Grace
23 September McPherson Playhouse Victoria w/ Laura Jane Grace
24 September Rickshaw Theatre Vancouver w/ Laura Jane Grace