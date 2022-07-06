Lande Hekt preps new album, shares “Gay Space Cadets” video

Muncie Girls leader Lande Hekt has announced her second solo album, House Without a View, which will be out September 23 via Get Better Records in North America and her own Prize Sunflower Records in the UK. Preorder it on purple marble vinyl.

The new single off the album is the jangly, tuneful and charming "Gay Space Cadets," which Lande calls "a daydreaming song about wanting a life of excitement and adventure rather than a dull and ordinary life - one where people underestimate you and belittle you. And where you’re forced to buy into capitalism and become a pathetic, losing player in a game that you hate. I’d rather escape and live in a queer space fantasy and be brave.” You can watch the video, directed by Martin "gingerdope" Bannister, below.

Lande will open for Laura Jane Grace's Canadian tour in September, and has UK shows as well. All dates are listed below.

Lande Hekt - House Without a View

House Without a View:

Half with You

Backstreet Snow

Cut My Hair

Gay Space Cadets

Always Hurt

House Without a View

Ground Shaking

What Could I Sell

Lola

Take a Break

First Girlfriend

Lande Hekt - 2022 Tour Dates

07 July 2000 Trees Festival

23 July Le Pub Newport, UK

24 July Cavern Club Exeter, UK

06 August Firebug Bar Leicester, UK

06 September Bridgeworks Hamilton w/ Laura Jane Grace

07 September Opera House Toronto w/ Laura Jane Grace

09 September Le National Montreal w/ Laura Jane Grace

10 September Bronson Centre Ottawa w/ Laura Jane Grace

11 September Stage 44 Oshawa w/ Laura Jane Grace

13 September Maxwell’s Waterloo w/ Laura Jane Grace

14 September London Music Hall London w/ Laura Jane Grace

15 September Place des Arts Sudbury w/ Laura Jane Grace

17 September Park Theatre Winnipeg w/ Laura Jane Grace

18 September Coors Event Centre Saskatoon w/ Laura Jane Grace

20 September Commonwealth Calgary w/ Laura Jane Grace

21 September Starlite Room Edmonton w/ Laura Jane Grace

23 September McPherson Playhouse Victoria w/ Laura Jane Grace

24 September Rickshaw Theatre Vancouver w/ Laura Jane Grace