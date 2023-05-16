Lande Hekt shares new single “Pottery Class,” touring with The Beths

UK singer/songwriter Lande Hekt has released "Pottery Class," her first single of the year following her 2022 LP House Without A View. The lo-fi indie track rings with intimate lyrics and upbeat guitars. "Pottery Class is a song written when my partner had lived away from me for almost a year, trying to navigate the difficult landscape of a housing crisis [which was] stopping us from getting somewhere to live together," Lande explains. "[It captures] feelings of displacement and uncertainty while I left my home to try and find us a place to live together. Going without a stable place to live is almost an adventure when you’re young, but as you get a bit older, it becomes more of a sad position to find yourself in." Listen to "Pottery Class" below.

Lande will be supporting The Beths on their upcoming UK/EU tour this summer. All dates below.

Lande Hekt -- 2023 Tour Dates

May 24 – Bristol, UK @ SWX*

May 25 – London, UK @ Electric Brixton*

May 28 – Manchester, UK @ New Century*

May 30 – Glasgow, UK @ The Garage*

May 31 – Dublin, UK @ Whelan’s*

June 4 – Berlin, Germany @ Frannz Club*

June 5 – Hamburg, Germany @ Uebel & Gerfährlich*

June 6 – Cologne, Germany @ Grebäude 9*

June 12 – Nantes, France @ Stereolux*

June 13 – Paris, France @ Petit Bain*

June 14 – Lille, France @ Aeronef*

July 14 – Utrecht, Netherlands @ Ekko*

July 15 – Rotterdam, Netherlands @ Rotown*

July 18 – Liverpool, UK @ Hangar 34*

July 19 – Newcastle, UK @ Boiler Shop*

October 23 – London, UK @ The Lexington

*with The Beths