Laney Jones preps new LP ‘Stories Up High’ (stream “Secret Weapon”)

Florida-raised, Nashville-based singer/songwriter Laney Jones is releasing her fourth album, Stories Up High, on May 20 via AHPO Records (pre-order). The album was recorded with Alabama Shakes collaborator Andrija Tokic, and the latest taste is new single "Secret Weapon," which premieres in this post.

"'Secret Weapon' is a mantra," Laney tells us. "Whenever life gets overwhelming in my little world, I find it's very powerful to do the hokey pokey and turn it around on the thoughts. It's like lucid dreaming. You can let the dream rule you if you like it, or you can own it. With life, we can 'take the fast train out' at any time but that's no fun. I choose to be on this ride and by golly, I'm gonna enjoy the shit out of it for as long as I can. Bill Hicks says it best: 'Therefore, nothing in this life defines me or you. We all are nothing and everything. That's true power. A weapon one can possess but never touch.'"

Previous singles have shown off Laney's knack for delicate folk ("One Fine Morning") and fuzzed-out rock ("Not Alone"), but this one's a yearning, swaying piano ballad and it's a gorgeous taste of the new LP. Check it out below.

Laney also has upcoming tour dates, including headlining shows and a run supporting Blitzen Trapper, and those are listed below.

Laney Jones -- 2022 Tour Dates

May 11 – Decatur, GA – Eddie’s Attic

May 12 – Macon, GA – Grant’s Lounge

May 14 – Athens, GA – Cicada Farm

May 15 – Jacksonville, FL – Blue Jay Listening Room

May 18 – Tampa, FL – Hooch and Hive

May 19 – Orlando, FL – Will’s Pub

June 14 – Missoula, MT – Wilma Theatre*

June 15 – Helena, MT – Lewis & Clark Taproom*

June 16 – Bozeman, MT – The Elm*

June 17 – Billings, MT – Pub Station*

June 18 – Fort Collins, CO – Washington’s*

June 19 – Denver, CO – Levitt Pavilion*

June 21 – Telluride, CO – Club Red*

June 25 – Ketchum, ID – The Argyos*

June 27 – Jackson, WY – Center for the Arts*

June 28 – Boise, ID – The Neurolux*

* Supporting Blitzen Trapper