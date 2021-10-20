Langhorne Slim, Fantastic Negrito & Son Little playing Brooklyn mental health benefit

World Mental Health Day was last week on October 10, and Sound Mind Live is marking the occasion with a NYC benefit concert, "Un-Heard Mentality," in partnership with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) and Relix Magazine. It happens on October 21 at Brooklyn Bowl, and the lineup includes Langhorne Slim, Fantastic Negrito, and Son Little, with Tristan Miller hosting and words by Patrick Roche. Tickets are on sale now, and benefit the NYC chapter of ASFP.

"The past year has reminded us all how we need a supportive community to survive,“ Sound Mind Live Executive Director Chris Bullard said. "Un-Heard Mentality is about fostering and celebrating community through great music and open, authentic dialogue on mental health – which can save lives and create a better world for all of us."

For those who can't make it person, the show will also stream live on Relix's Twitch channel.