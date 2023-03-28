Lankum announce NYC & LA shows; new album ‘False Lankum’ out now

Dublin's Lankum returned last week with their fourth album False Lankum via Rough Trade Records, and it's another great example of their knack for putting a doomy spin on traditional Celtic folk. They wrote the album in a seaside location in County Wexford, which inspired the flow of the album, as highlighted in a recent Clash feature:

The sea represented an important character in what would become ‘False Lankum’. Its ever-bounding nature, and the natural rhythm that comes with being surrounded by the gorgeous cacophony of waves against the shore provided the added backbone and texture that can be found across the album’s 12-song tracklist. The album is primarily composed of re-arrangements of long-lasting traditional pieces, but the added tracks, ‘Netta Peurus’ and ‘Turn’ in particular are beautiful additions. Across its runtime, the album is immersive, taking the listener deep into the bowels of its being before spitting it out into a world forever changed; waiting for them to return once again. “It was definitely something we wanted to do but we definitely didn’t pre-plan fully what that would be,” MacDiarmada explains when asked of the project’s immersive qualities. “Even with the track listing everything became clear because it’s all kind of woozy, there’s a very natural internal flow within each songs and the fugues [three rhythm and melody-less pieces scattered throughout the album] break that up nicely; there’s no rhythm and then it goes on two more tracks and it’s all very nautical regardless”.

Read more at Clash and stream the LP's three singles below.

Lankum have several Europe/UK dates coming up, and they also just announced two US shows: NYC's Bowery Ballroom on September 24 and LA's Troubadour on September 30. Those shows go on sale on Friday (3/31) at 10 AM local. All dates are listed below.

Lankum -- 2023 Tour Dates

4/25 - Silent Green, Berlin, Germany

4/28 - Tolhuistuin, Amsterdam, Netherlands– sold out

4/30 - Le Botanique, Brussels, Belgium

5/2 - May - Petit Bain, Paris, France

5/4 - London, Barbican, London, UK

5/10 -St Lukes, Glasgow, UK

5/11 - Band on the Wall, Manchester, UK

5/12 - SWX, Bristol, UK

5/19 - Mandela Hall, Belfast, Northern Ireland

5/20 - Cork Opera House, Cork, Ireland

5/24 - Cork Opera House, Cork, Ireland

5/29 - Vicar St, Dublin, Ireland

5/30 - Vicar St, Dublin, Ireland

5/31 - Vicar St, Dublin, Ireland

6/28 - Pop Messe, Brno, Czech Republic

7/4 - All Together Now Festival, Co Waterford, Ireland

8/4 - Curraghmore House Portlaw, Ireland

8/17-21 - Green Man Festival, Brecon Beacons, UK

9/1-3 - Supersonic Festival, Birmingham, UK

9/24 - Bowery Ballroom New York, NY

9/30 - Troubadour Los Angeles, CA

11/17 - Manufaktur, Schorndorf, Germany

11/18 - Transcentury Update Festival, Leipzig, Germany

11/22 - Lido, Berlin, Germany

11/23 - Stadtgarten, Köln, Germany

11/26 - Paradiso, Amsterdam, Netherlands

12/13 - The Roundhouse, London, UK