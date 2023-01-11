LANNDS announce debut LP ‘Music for the Future,’ share “Blueprint”

After releasing their first single for Run for Cover in 2021, and following it with a couple more over the past few months, LANNDS, the Jacksonville, FL-based duo of Rania Woodard and Brian Squillace, have announced their debut LP for the label, Music For The Future, due out March 3. They produced and engineered the album themselves - "when we do it ourselves, even if it’s a little more 'home done' sounding, it’s just more us,” Squillace says. See the cover art and tracklist below.

The latest single is the dreamy "Blueprint," and you can watch the accompanying video, directed by Brandon Young, below. "'Blueprint' is a song that I hold very close to me," Woodard told The FADER. "I started these lyrics right in the cabin in Ellijay, GA while Brian and I were starting the bulk of production as well. I felt the most empowered writing and producing this song because it shows just how far LANNDS has come with songwriting and production over the years. In the cabin I wanted to just write about what came to me and what I truly felt I wanted to say at that time. I wanted to write a song about a multitude of things in one. It’s about what it means to be a community and a collective and how it’s our responsibility to take care of our world before it’s too late. It’s also a fuck you to the 1%. I also wanted to write from a point that if someone wanted it to be about whatever, they could take it and make it about what they felt."

LANNDS - MUSIC FOR THE FUTURE TRACKLIST

1. Fortune

2. Vega

3. Blueprint

4. K TOWN

5. Overseas/BACK 2 U

6. Everything, Everything

7. Wish You Well

8. Forst

9. Wheels in Motion

10. Bonfire

11. HURTFCKR