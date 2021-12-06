LANNDS announce ‘lotus deluxe’ EP; watch “HITEM” video

LANNDS, the Jacksonville, FL-based duo of Rania Woodard and Brian Squillace, released their first single for Run for Cover, "In The Garden," earlier this year, and now they've announced an expanded edition of their 2020 EP lotus, lotus deluxe, due out February 11 via their new label home. We have the premiere for the video for new single "HITEM," which you can watch below. It's a dreamy, infectiously groovy track, punctuated by electronic accents, and the accompanying visual is lush, green, and trippy.

"This is a song about meeting someone and trying to be in the present moment even when you know things won’t last, ” Rania says of the song. “It’s about accepting things as they are with someone you feel like you’ve known before and feeling some sense of nostalgia in that. In some way, it's also about listening to your intuition and letting things go with the flow and if that means letting go for the time being then that’s what needs to happen."

LANNDS - lotus deluxe Tracklist:

1. ninety four

2. peaks

3. o.o.w

4. not in a good way

5. o brother

6. lotus

7. In the Garden

8. hitem

9. Take the L