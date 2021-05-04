Lantlos announce new album ‘Wildhund,’ share “Lake Fantasy”

Post-black metal / heavy shoegaze greats Lantlôs have finally announced their followup to 2014's great Melting Sun. It's called Wildhund and it's due July 30 via Prophecy Productions (pre-order). The first single is "Lake Fantasy," a heavy, atmospheric track that's closer to Hum and The Smashing Pumpkins than to black metal, and it's great stuff.

"I am incredibly excited to finally be able to share this very out of space and ethereal vision with everyone," says main member Markus Siegenhorst. "This album is a piece of life and was at the centre of my heart and thoughts during the last 7 years. It represents a collection of memories from a very vivid, vibrant, and colourful time in my life. A manifesto of clouds, flowers, lightness, sweetness, and everything beyond I hope that you will enjoy the first single 'Lake Fantasy', which is about a party by the lake. Thank you for your patience and for still being with me!"

Check out the new song and its vivd, trippy video:

Tracklist

1. Lake Fantasy

2. Magnolia

3. Cocoon Tree House

4. Home

5. Vertigo

6. The Bubble

7. Amber

8. Cloud Inhaler

9. Planetarium

10. Dream Machine

11. Dog in the Wild

12. Lich

