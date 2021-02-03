LAPECHE announce new album ‘Blood in the Water’ (stream “Oliver”)

LAPÊCHE have announced a followup to their 2017 debut LP The Second Arrow, Blood in the Water, due April 9 via New Granada (pre-order). The band -- singer/guitarist Krista Diem, her husband and bassist David Diem (of 12 Hour Turn), guitarist Drew DeMaio (Asshole Parade, Floor, Strikeforce Diablo), and drummer Jeff Gensterblum (Small Brown Bike, Able Baker Fox) -- made the album with their friend and frequent collaborator J. Robbins of Jawbox producing and contributing instrumentation and backing vocals, and the first taste is "Oliver."

"'Oliver' is about the pain of losing a wanted pregnancy, & facing that loss," the band says. "'Half baked, half right, half sick, half light, half closed, half cry, half yours and half mine' turns from a sequence of events into a rallying call as voices join hers, a reminder of who’s around us even in our darkest moments." Sonically, it's a very catchy indie rock song with the kind of subtle, off-kilter complexity you might expect from a band so closely affiliated with Jawbox, and Krista's soaring voice really takes it to the next level. Listen below.

Tracklist

1) Finally Trying

2) Hopes For The Past, Regrets For The Future

3) Cool Job

4) Oliver

5) Night Witches

6) Metric

7) Salt And Sweet

8) Bells

9) B. Gentle

10) Elbow Grease