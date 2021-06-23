LAPÊCHE & Nervous Dater touring together this fall around The Fest

Earlier this year, NYC indie-punk bands LAPÊCHE and Nervous Dater released sophomore albums, Blood In The Water (on New Granada) and Call In The Mess (on Counter Intuitive), respectively. Now they've announced a fall East Coast/Midwest tour together, surrounding both bands' appearances at The Fest.

The tour includes stops in Atlanta, Nashville, Chicago, Pittsburgh, and more. One place they don't play together is in their shared of hometown of NYC, but LAPÊCHE do play a hometown show on 11/13 at Sultan Room. No word on when Nervous Dater next play NYC, but that will probably change soon. All dates are listed below.

photos by Kate Hoos and Nicole Hogan

LAPÊCHE / Nervous Dater -- 2021 Tour Dates

10/27/21 - Neighborhood Theatre - Charlotte, NC

10/28/21 - Radio Room - Greenville, SC

10/29/21 - The Fest - Gainesville, FL (LAPÊCHE only)

10/30/21 - Will's Pub - Orlando, FL (NO Nervous Dater)

10/31/21 - The Fest - Gainesville, FL (Nervous Dater only)

11/01/21 - The Earl - Atlanta, GA

11/02/21 - The End - Nashville, TN

11/03/21 - Big Room Bar - Columbus, OH

11/04/21 - Schubas Tavern - Chicago, IL

11/05/21 - Healer - Indianapolis, IN

11/06/21 - Mahall's - Lakewood Cleveland, OH

11/07/21 - Preserving Underground - Pittsburgh, PA

11/10/21 - Pie Shop - Washington, DC (NO Nervous Dater)

11/11/21 - Milkboy - Philadelphia, PA (NO Nervous Dater)

11/13/21 - Sultan Room - Brooklyn, NY (NO Nervous Dater)