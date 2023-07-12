Laraaji, Angel Bat Dawid & more playing ‘Plantasia’ events in NYC & Chicago

Mort Garson's 1976 cult classic Mother Earth's Plantasia -- an album of new agey synth music made for plants -- was reissued by Sacred Bones in 2019, and the label has presented a few special celebratory tribute concerts in Chicago. They're finally doing one in NYC, and another in Chicago, in September. Chicago's Empty Bottle and Brooklyn's Pioneer Works teamed up to curate the lineups.

The NYC show happens at Green-Wood Cemetery on September 14 with Laraaji, Drew McDowall (Coil, Psychic TV), DAOUI (Angel Bat Dawid & Oui Ennui), Alex Zhang Hungtai (Dirty Beaches) and North Americans (Patrick McDermott).

The Chicago show is at Garfield Park Observatory on September 3 and 4 with Laraaji, Natural Information Society, North Americans, Alex Zhang Hungtai, DAOUI, Desert Liminal, .temp, Isaiah Collier & The Chosen Few, Quin Kirchner, Jason Letkiewicz, Dustin Laurenzi, Jeremiah Chiu, and Black Duck.

Tickets for NYC are on sale now, while Chicago tickets are on presale now (password: MORT) and go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 14. Check out posters for both Plantasia events and listen to the original album below.

plantasia-brooklyn loading...