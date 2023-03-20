Larry June announces tour with Monroe Flow & DVME, shares album documentary
Bay Area rapper Larry June has announced a huge tour ahead of the release of The Great Escape, his collaborative album with The Alchemist (which drops on March 31 via Freeminded Records/ALC/EMPIRE). The "Larry's Market Run" tour spans 47 cities, including stops in Minneapolis, Louisville, Austin, Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, Nashville, Miami, Las Vegas, and more, and closes in Larry's home city of Oakland. All dates feature support from Monroe Flow and DVME. See all dates below.
The tour includes an NYC show on June 24 at Hammerstein Ballroom. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 24, at 10am with various presales starting on Wednesday, March 22 at 10am.
Larry has also shared a documentary short sharing a look behind the scenes of making the album, directed by Miggs. Watch it below.
Larry June -- 2023 Tour Dates
Mon May 08 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater
Tue May 09 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre
Wed May 10 - Columbia, MO - Blue Note
Fri May 12 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom
Sun May 14 - St Louis, MO - Delmar Hall
Mon May 15 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's
Tue May 16 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues
Thu May 18 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall
Fri May 19 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom
Sat May 20 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theater
Mon May 22 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater
Tue May 23 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center
Fri May 26 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium
Sun May 28 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren
Mon May 29 - El Paso, TX - Lowbrow Palace
Tue May 30 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre
Thu Jun 01 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot
Sat Jun 03 - Eugene, OR - McDonald Theater
Sun Jun 04 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
Mon Jun 05 - Seattle, WA - Neptune
Tue Jun 06 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom
Sat Jun 10 - Denver, CO - Summit
Tue Jun 13 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues
Thu Jun 15 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's
Sat Jun 17 - Grand Rapids, MI - Elevation
Sun Jun 18 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit
Mon Jun 19 - Toronto, ON - Opera House
Wed Jun 21 - Boston, MA - House of Blues
Thu Jun 22 - New Haven, CT - Toads
Sat Jun 24 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom
Sun Jun 25 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA
Tue Jun 27 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring
Thu Jun 29 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz
Fri Jun 30 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte
Sat Jul 01 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works
Mon Jul 03 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm
Wed Jul 05 - Miami, FL - The Oasis
Thu Jul 06 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues Orlando
Sat Jul 08 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
Mon Jul 10 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore New Orleans
Wed Jul 12 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion
Fri Jul 14 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues
Sat Jul 15 - San Diego, CA - SOMA
Sun Jul 16 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues
Wed Jul 19 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst
Fri Jul 21 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades
Sun Jul 23 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater