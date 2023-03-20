Larry June announces tour with Monroe Flow & DVME, shares album documentary

Bay Area rapper Larry June has announced a huge tour ahead of the release of The Great Escape, his collaborative album with The Alchemist (which drops on March 31 via Freeminded Records/ALC/EMPIRE). The "Larry's Market Run" tour spans 47 cities, including stops in Minneapolis, Louisville, Austin, Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, Nashville, Miami, Las Vegas, and more, and closes in Larry's home city of Oakland. All dates feature support from Monroe Flow and DVME. See all dates below.

The tour includes an NYC show on June 24 at Hammerstein Ballroom. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 24, at 10am with various presales starting on Wednesday, March 22 at 10am.

Larry has also shared a documentary short sharing a look behind the scenes of making the album, directed by Miggs. Watch it below.

Larry June -- 2023 Tour Dates

Mon May 08 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

Tue May 09 - Madison, WI - Majestic Theatre

Wed May 10 - Columbia, MO - Blue Note

Fri May 12 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom

Sun May 14 - St Louis, MO - Delmar Hall

Mon May 15 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's

Tue May 16 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

Thu May 18 - Little Rock, AR - The Hall

Fri May 19 - Dallas, TX - South Side Ballroom

Sat May 20 - San Antonio, TX - The Aztec Theater

Mon May 22 - Austin, TX - Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

Tue May 23 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center

Fri May 26 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium

Sun May 28 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren

Mon May 29 - El Paso, TX - Lowbrow Palace

Tue May 30 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre

Thu Jun 01 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Depot

Sat Jun 03 - Eugene, OR - McDonald Theater

Sun Jun 04 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater

Mon Jun 05 - Seattle, WA - Neptune

Tue Jun 06 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore Ballroom

Sat Jun 10 - Denver, CO - Summit

Tue Jun 13 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

Thu Jun 15 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's

Sat Jun 17 - Grand Rapids, MI - Elevation

Sun Jun 18 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit

Mon Jun 19 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

Wed Jun 21 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

Thu Jun 22 - New Haven, CT - Toads

Sat Jun 24 - New York, NY - Hammerstein Ballroom

Sun Jun 25 - Philadelphia, PA - TLA

Tue Jun 27 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore Silver Spring

Thu Jun 29 - Raleigh, NC - The Ritz

Fri Jun 30 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte

Sat Jul 01 - Nashville, TN - Marathon Music Works

Mon Jul 03 - Charleston, SC - Music Farm

Wed Jul 05 - Miami, FL - The Oasis

Thu Jul 06 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues Orlando

Sat Jul 08 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

Mon Jul 10 - New Orleans, LA - The Fillmore New Orleans

Wed Jul 12 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion

Fri Jul 14 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

Sat Jul 15 - San Diego, CA - SOMA

Sun Jul 16 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

Wed Jul 19 - Santa Cruz, CA - The Catalyst

Fri Jul 21 - Sacramento, CA - Ace of Spades

Sun Jul 23 - Oakland, CA - Fox Theater