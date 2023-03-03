Larry June & The Alchemist announce new album ‘The Great Escape,’ share new song & video

The Alchemist has been truly on fire lately, having helmed entire albums for Freddie Gibbs, Boldy James, Armand Hammer, Roc Marciano, Curren$y, and more in the past couple years alone, and now he's announced an entire album with West Coast rapper Larry June. It's called The Great Escape, and it's due March 31 via Freeminded Records/ALC/EMPIRE. Along with the announcement comes new single "89 Earthquake," and it's an awesome, '90s-style rap song that comes with a video that's as hazy as the track itself. Check it out below. Larry June and The Alchemist also recently released the single "60 Days," and you can revisit that one below as well.