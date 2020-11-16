Lars Ulrich compares Metallica to Grateful Dead ++ livestream videos & setlist

Metallica's acoustic livestream benefit for their All Within My Hands nonprofit happened on Saturday (11/14) on Nugs.TV. In addition to the acoustic set, which featured covers of Deep Purple and Bob Seger, and the live debut of acoustic versions of "Blackened," "Creeping Death," and "Now That We're Dead," the band did a surprise electric set, with a reimagined version of "Disposable Heroes," a cover of "The House of the Rising Sun," and more. You can see the full setlist from both sets, and watch preview videos, below. You can also still purchase access to the stream and merch packages on Nugs.TV.

Meanwhile, drummer Lars Ulrich spoke to Kara Swisher on the CNBC Evolve Summit, ahead of the livestream. As MetalSucks point out, Lars, when asked if the coronavirus pandemic has given Metallica the opportunity to interact with their fans more directly, drew an interesting comparison: with The Grateful Dead:

I guess there’s two ways to go with that answer. As far as Metallica is concerned, we have our own record label. We pretty much try to control all the different elements in our little bubble and our little ecosystem. We have a P&D [Pressing & Distribution] deal with Universal in Europe, but we try to maximize and do the best thing that we can in all the different parts of the world. And so we like to control. We’re financially independent. We sort of model our existence, somewhat, on Grateful Dead, who really considered themselves to be living outside of the mainstream and just [functioned] in their own world. And that’s been our dream — to just be independent, autonomous, to be able to create the music, not owe anybody any money, and just really be independent in every sense of that word. So when you say who has the control, we like to think in our bubble that we do, but, obviously, we’re also very fortunate in that we can channel the success that we’re so grateful for into financial independence.

Stream Lars' summit appearance below.

Setlist: Metallica Livestream Benefit, 11/14/2020

Acoustic Set:

Blackened

Creeping Death

When a Blind Man Cries (Deep Purple cover)

The Unforgiven

Now That We're Dead

Turn the Page (Bob Seger cover)

Nothing Else Matters

All Within My Hands

Electric Set:

Disposable Heroes

The House of the Rising Sun

Wasting My Hate

For Whom the Bell Tolls

Master of Puppets

Enter Sandman