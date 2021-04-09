Las Vegas’ Electric Daisy Carnival going on as usual this May

While more and more people are getting the COVID vaccine, and venues around the country are starting to host shows again -- most with reduced capacity -- nearly all major touring and festivals have been postponed till the fall when the virus will hopefully be much more under control. Not so with Las Vegas' EDM fest Electric Daisy Carnival, who announced today that it will go ahead as planned in May. The festival is sold out.

Pasquale Rotella, founder and CEO of Insomniac Events that produces EDC, wrote on Instagram, "With the world being shutdown for over a year, I’m happy to announce we’re on our way to being able to celebrate in person. Book your flights, hotels & shuttles — EDC Las Vegas is on for May 21+22+23! "

While Rotella says they'll be working closely with state and local officials to make it "as safe possible," he promises "the full EDC experience with no details spared, from the festival grounds to the music, stages, art, performers, artists & fireworks! I look forward to seeing all your beautiful faces & feeling your incredible energy, and I couldn’t be more excited." You can read Rotella's whole statement below.

As for those safety protocols, Billboard reports that the Nevada Department of Business and Industry rejected Insomniac's safety protocol plan, and no new plan has been submitted yet. Currently, Nevada's safety protocols are set by the state, but that will change on May 1 when it shifts to local authorities. A statewide mask and social distancing mandate will, however, remain in place.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, Chief Medical Officer to the President, said on Wednesday that new COVID cases are currently at a "disturbingly high level" and that the U.S. is primed for a new surge. "It's almost a race between getting people vaccinated and this surge that seems to want to increase," adding, "Hang in there a bit longer. Now is not the time, as I've said so many times, to declare victory prematurely."