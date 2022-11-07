Las Vegas nü-metal fest Sick New World on the way (w/ System of a Down, Deftones & Korn?)

UPDATE: The Sick New World lineup is officially announced!

While not officially announced yet, the early-'00s nü-metal scene is getting its own revival/nostalgia festival in Las Vegas a la When We Were Young. System Of A Down's Serj Tankian hinted at it in an interview with Revolver, and over the weekend the band shared a teaser for a festival called Sick New World that happens May 13, 2023 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.

SoaD weren't the only band to share the teaser, either. Others included Korn, Deftones, Incubus, Evanescence and Chevelle.

Stay tuned for more details.