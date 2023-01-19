Last Wishes announce US tour with Vein, Sunami, Adrienne, and more

UK metallic hardcore band Last Wishes have announced 'United States of Organized Hate,' a US tour in support of their 2022 debut album Organized Hate (DAZE/The Coming Strife). The tour surrounds their appearance at LDB Fest and includes shows with Vein.fm, Sunami, Adrienne, Kidnapped, and more, varying by date.

The tour includes the Vein/Sunami show in Brooklyn at Market Hotel on March 25, which also has Jukai, Stand Still, and Dead Last on the bill. All dates are listed below.

Speaking about Organized Hate, vocalist Corin said, "We wanted to express the hardships of growing up in a place like Northern Ireland, but in a way that would be relatable to anyone no matter where they’re from as this kinda shit happens all over the world in different ways. The first half of the record deals with feelings of anger and aggression, acting on those feelings without thinking and feeling rejected by people and society. Then we dive into the psychological effects this can have, looking inside yourself for reasons why you feel or act a certain way, not fitting in, past traumas that shape you as you grow older." The album was self-produced by the band and then mixed and mastered by Terror drummer Nick Jett, and it's gained comparisons to bands like Hatebreed, Biohazard, E.Town Concrete, Knuckledust, and Fury of V. If you haven't heard the LP yet, give it a listen below.

Meanwhile, Adrienne--who play with Last Wishes in Kingston, NY and Long Island, and who are also playing LDB Fest and just played FYA Fest--recently signed to DAZE, who gave the band's self-titled 2021 debut EP a vinyl release. It was mixed and engineered by Chris Teti (TWIABP) and Greg Thomas (Misery Signals), the latter of whom also produced it, and it's a very killer four-song offering of 2000s-style metalcore. If you haven't heard that one yet, stream that below as well.

Vein.fm's This World Is Going To Ruin You made our list of the 50 best punk albums of 2022, and Sunami have been talking about their anticipated debut full-length for a while. Hopefully 2023 is the year.