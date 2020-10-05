Late Poison Idea drummer Thee Slayer Hippy’s anti-Trump punk supergroup announce debut EP

Before former Poison Idea/The Accüsed A.D. drummer Steve "Thee Slayer Hippy" Hanford sadly passed away earlier this year, he formed the "anti-Trump hardcore/punk super collective" Dead End America, which also features Nick Oliveri (ex-Kyuss, Queens of the Stone Age), Tony Avila (World of Lies), and Ian Watts (Ape Machine, Minmae), and their upcoming debut EP Crush The Machine features guest vocals by Eyehategod's Mike IX Williams and The Accüsed A.D./The Fartz's Blaine Cook.

The one and only Mark Lanegan penned the EP's liner notes, which read:

A perfectly appropriate title for this 7-inch EP of jack-hammering, old-school style hardcore tunes released by Southern Lord, written and played by a rogues gallery of real deal music lifers as a condemnation of the criminal Trump administration and republican party, in the same spirit of those by-gone days when Ronald Reagan or George Bush was the crooked, self-serving president of the crumbling United States empire. Never before has there been a more obvious target, as Donald Trump and his mafia family cabinet rape the country while Rome burns. D.E.A. is Tony Avila, Ian Watts, Nick Oliveri, Mike IX, Blaine Cook, and the legendary and beloved, late producer and drummer of Poison Idea, Steve 'Thee Slayer Hippy' Hanford. Dying shortly before the completion of this record, it stands as a final testament to his genius, one last hot-wired blast of his epic musical brilliance.

The EP comes out October 30 via Southern Lord, and you can watch the 20-second teaser video which features some ripping new music below.

Tracklist

1. Dead White Hands

2.Twitter Troll

3. Bullet For 45 (Straight From A .45)

4. Searching For A Reason

