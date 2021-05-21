Latto (fka Mulatto) returns with new song “The Biggest”

Last year, Atlanta rapper Mulatto released her very good debut album Queen of Da Souf, and as her fame rose, there was more and more controversy surrounding her name, a derogatory term that dates back to the slavery era. She has now shortened her name to Latto, as she explains in a new interview with Billboard:

I don't want to go by Mulatto anymore, because this was a long process, and I want people to respect the process and the time and energy and tears and meetings it took for this name change. I feel like it's a new chapter, and I don't want any more of that negative energy. Latto is good fortune. Mulatto was a negative term that I was trying to make positive. We're gonna start positive, and I feel like that's gonna bring that energy my way. I feel like, in a way, that could've been holding me back, and I don't want to attach that to myself anymore. Latto is like 'Lotto,' but my little twist on it. It's good fortune -- I got "777" tatted on me. I live this.

She also just released her first track as Latto, "The Biggest," and she addresses the name change on the song too. It also happens to be an instantly-satisfying song that has us looking forward to her new era. Check out the video below...

