Latto protests Roe v. Wade overturning with new song and video, “Pussy”

Latto follows her great new album 777 (home of her huge hit "Big Energy") with "Pussy," which samples Betty Wright’s 1968 single “Girls Can’t Do What The Guys Do" and it's a fired-up protest song against rampant misogyny and the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade ("my ovaries ain't for you to bully," she raps). A portion of the proceeds from the song go to Planned Parenthood. The song comes with a video directed by Sara Lacombe, who says:

It was really important for Latto and I to collaborate on this video especially with woman’s rights being such a hot topic at the moment. Let’s be honest, America has always been good at oppressing people. So, for women, our rights, how the world treats us, gender roles and our overall place in society isn’t just news it’s something we deal with every single day, sometimes loudly and sometimes quietly. We are repeatedly reminded of how we ought to behave or who we should be, constantly being forced into a box. This video is symbolic that we can be both hard (her lyrics) and soft (the world we placed her in) at the same time.T he world is always going to tell us who to be, that’s probably never going to stop, that’s why it’s more important than ever for woman to stand in their truths and know who they are.

And Katie McIntyre, who made the provocative cover art, adds:

This track is an instant classic. It was amazing to get to create a powerful piece of art for Latto. I think it adds another dimension to the message that she is putting a spotlight on a feminist artist with this cover. This cover is all about the rise of the collective feminine against opposing forces. The woman in front of this outdated institution is breaking the ground with her body, just like we will break new ground in the continuing fight for women’s rights. This cover asks you to look at what you’re most afraid of, see the power in it, and know that it’s stronger than your attacks. It says: we are not beautiful, we are sublime.

