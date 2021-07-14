Laura Jane Grace adds intimate NJ show before Four Seasons Total Landscaping

As mentioned, Laura Jane Grace is playing a show with Brendan Kelly at Philadelphia's Four Seasons Total Landscaping, the unlikely site of Rudy Giuliani's infamous Trump press conference. That show quickly sold out, as did the second Philadelphia show Laura announced later the same night, August 21, at Kung Fu Necktie. If you missed out on those dates, Laura has now added a warm-up show for the Four Seasons gig on the night before, on August 20 at Crosswoods in Garwood, NJ. It's an intimate venue, and tickets will likely go fast - they go on sale starting Friday, July 16 at 10 AM ET.

Laura also has a set at Punk Rock Bowling coming up, and she'll support Thursday during their annual run of holiday shows in December. See all dates below, and stream her most recent album, 2020's great Stay Alive, below.

Get Stay Alive on limited lapis lazuli blue vinyl in our store.

LAURA JANE GRACE: 2021 TOUR

FRI 20 AUGUST Crossroads Garwood, NJ, US

SAT 21 AUGUST Four Seasons Total Landscaping Philadelphia, PA, US *

SAT 21 AUGUST Kung Fu Necktie Philadelphia, PA, US

SAT 25 SEPTEMBER Delirious Comedy Club, Downtown Grand Hotel & Casino Las Vegas, NV, US

MON 27 DECEMBER Reverb Reading, PA, US #

TUE 28 DECEMBER Palladium Worcester, MA, US #

WED 29 DECEMBER 9:30 Club Washington, DC, US #

THU 30 DECEMBER Starland Ballroom Sayreville, NJ, US #

* - w/ Brendan Kelly

# - w/ Thursday