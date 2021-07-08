Laura Jane Grace & Brendan Kelly playing a show at Four Seasons Total Landscaping

We may never know the full story behind the Four Seasons Total Landscaping fiasco that brought Rudy Giuliani to the parking lot of a desolate block in Philadelphia near an adult book store and a crematorium to hold a Trump press conference. It instantly became a mocking capstone of the Trump presidency, and the location will now be the scene of at least one more notable event: Brendan Kelly (The Lawrence Arms, The Falcon, Brendan Kelly and The Wandering Birds, etc) and Laura Jane Grace (Against Me!, Laura Jane Grace and the Devouring Mothers, etc) will be playing a show this summer. It happens on August 21, and tickets go on sale today (7/8) at 12 PM ET.

"Ever since I saw my personal hero Rudy Giuliani humiliate himself for the good of the nation at Four Seasons Total Landscaping, I knew I wanted to go there and follow in his footsteps, then shop at the porn store, and eventually move off this mortal coil by being burned at the neighboring crematorium," Brendan says. "It’s not often you get to touch history, but that’s what Laura and I will be doing in this most hallowed of political and mulching grounds."

"This will be the first and last time Brendan and I play in front of a landscaping company and we promise it will be better than that MAGA shit show," Laura says.

Whether you make it out to the show or not, you can score a t-shirt to commemorate the occasion.

The show is part of Brendan's "Here Goes Nothin’ Tour" this summer, which is happening largely at outdoor venues, in Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Chicago, St. Louis, Memphis, Huntsville, Atlanta, Tallahassee, Tampa, Savannah, Brooklyn, Cleveland, and more. See all dates below.

The Brooklyn show is at Arrogant Swine on August 19, and tickets are on sale now.

BRENDAN KELLY: 2021 TOUR

7/30 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Cooperage

7/31 - Green Bay, WI @ Badger State Brewing

8/1 - Minneapolis, MN @ Palmer's Bar

8/2 - Iowa City, IA @ Big Grove Brewery

8/6 - Chicago, IL @ Cobra Lounge

8/7 - St. Louis, MO @ Off Broadway

8/8 - Springfield, MO @ Springfield Brewing Co.

8/9 - Memphis, TN @ Hi Tone

8/10 - Huntsville, AL @ Fractal Brewing

8/11 - Atlanta, GA @ Boggs Social

8/12 - Tallahassee, FL @ The Bark

8/13 - Tampa, FL @ The Bricks

8/14 - Gainesville, FL @ Heartwood Soundstage

8/15 - Savannah, GA @ Riverside Lounge

8/16 - Wilmington, NC @ Reggie's 42nd St.

8/17 - Norfolk, VA @ Taphouse Grill

8/18 - Harrisburg, PA @ HMAC

8/19 - Brooklyn, NY @ Arrogant Swine

8/21 - Philly, PA @ Four Seasons Landscaping

8/21 - Renovo, PA @ Heather’s Tofu Palace

8/22 - Cleveland, OH @ Hatfield's