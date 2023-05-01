Laura Jane Grace drops off 4 dates of The Interrupters / Frank Turner tour, including NYC

Laura Jane Grace has been on tour with The Interrupters and Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls but has announced she has to cancel her performances at four of the dates: Boston on May 7, Harrisburg on May 9, NYC's The Rooftop at Pier 17 on May 12, and Asbury Park's Stone Pony Summer Stage on May 13. Laura says the cancellations are "due to circumstances beyond my control" and that she's also postponing the May 11 show in Portland, ME but that will be rescheduled for a later date.

"This is not at all what I want to be happening," Laura wrote on Instagram. "I very much wish I could play the shows. I feel like total crap having to drop off. Not cool, not professional. I sincerely apologize to the Interrupters and Frank and to YOU the ticket holder."