Laura Jane Grace is now selling LJG/Operation Ivy mashup tee shirts

Laura Jane Grace of Against Me! just launched a Change.org petition for Riot Fest to reunite Operation Ivy. The petition has proven unsurprisingly popular, netting over six thousand signatures in just over 24 hours, although Riot Fest immediately quashed the idea. Still, we can dream. Artist and illustrator Ricky Vigil went one step further, mashing up Jesse Michaels' classic cover art of Op Ivy's 1989 studio album Energy with Laura's name, and sharing it on twitter, which inspired Laura to actually sell tee shirts featuring Op Ivy's logo with her name. You can get one HERE.

Meanwhile, according to Laura, "At 10,000 signatures Riot Fest is legally obligated to make the Operation Ivy reunion happen. We’re over halfway there! Let’s keep the pressure mounting!" You can sign the petition here if you haven't already.