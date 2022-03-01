Laura Jane Grace, Tim Kasher & Anthony Green announce tour with Home Is Where & more

Laura Jane Grace of Against Me!, Tim Kasher of Cursive, and Anthony Green of Circa Survive are teaming up for a tour together this spring. It's called "The Carousel Tour," and about it, Laura says, "We wanted to do something different with the Carousel Tour, something more collaborative than your usual show. So while each of us will have our own set times, these aren’t solo sets. We’ve challenged each other to blur the lines and join in on each other’s songs and to bring other players onto the stage with us each night. We don’t want any show on the tour to feel routine or the same as the night before. We’re trying to lean into the unpredictability of these current times while manifesting inspiration and unhinged joy."

They have killer support lined up, too, from Oceanator, Mikey Erg and Home is Where on select dates. The shows run through May in the US, and you can see all dates below.

There's an Asbury Park date on May 6 at The Stone Pony with Mikey Erg, and an NYC show at on May 9 at Irving Plaza with Home is Where. Tickets to those, and all dates, go on sale Friday, March 4 at 10 AM local time.

Laura released a new EP, At War with the Silverfish, last year (order on clear vinyl), which follows her 2020 album Stay Alive (order on lapis lazuli blue vinyl). She also appears on Tim's new solo album, Middling Age, which is due out April 15 via 15 Passenger/Thirty Something Records.

Anthony has a new EP on the way with Circa Survive (who are making some of the best music of their career right now), A Dream About Death.

Oceanator also has a new album, Nothing's Ever Fine, on the way (pre-order on pink vinyl), while Home is Where released their excellent new album, I Became Birds, in 2021.

Carousel Tour 2022 loading...

LAURA JANE GRACE/TIM KASHER/ANTHONY GREEN: 2022 TOUR

May 01 — Minneapolis, MN — Fine Line Music Cafe *

May 02 — Milwaukee, WI — Eagles Club (The Rave Hall) *

May 03 — Chicago, IL — Thalia Hall *

May 05 — Philadelphia, PA — Union Transfer *

May 06 — Asbury Park, NJ — The Stone Pony

May 07 — Somerville, MA — Crystal Ballroom (Somerville Theatre) *

May 09 — New York, NY — Irving Plaza ^

May 10 — Baltimore, MD — Baltimore Soundstage ^

May 11 — Charlotte, NC — The Underground ^

May 12 — Atlanta, GA — Buckhead Theatre ^

May 14 — New Orleans, LA — The Hangar ^

May 15 — Houston, TX — White Oak Music Hall ^

May 17 — San Antonio, TX — Vibes Event Center ^

May 18 — Roswell, NM — The Liberty ^

May 20 — Phoenix, AZ — Crescent Ballroom #

May 21 — Pomona, CA — The Glass House #

May 22 — Los Angeles, CA — The Regent Theater #

May 24 — San Francisco, CA — August Hall #

May 26 — Portland, OR — Wonder Ballroom #

May 27 — Seattle, WA — Showbox #

May 29 — Boise, ID — The Olympic #

May 30 — Salt Lake City, UT — Metro Music Hall #

May 31 — Denver, CO — Summit Music Hall #

* — Mikey Erg supporting

^ — Home Is Where supporting

# — Oceanator supporting