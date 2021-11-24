Laura Jane Grace touring with Lande Hekt & Mobina Galore, on Vanessa & Jonah Bayer’s new podcast

Laura Jane Grace has announced a March 2022 Canadian (and Buffalo, NY) headlining tour with very cool support from Lande Hekt and Mobina Galore. Tickets go on sale Friday (11/26) at 1 PM ET. Before that tour, she'll open Thursday's holiday shows alongside Vein.fm, including NJ's Starland Ballroom on December 30 (tickets). All of her upcoming tour dates dates are listed below.

Earlier this year, Laura released the new EP At War with the Silverfish, and at the time, we said:

Similar to last year's Stay Alive, it's a stripped-back solo release that's largely fueled by Laura's acoustic guitar and voice, but there are some other embellishments on there too, like the string-laden "Electro-Static Sweep" and the Strokesy rhythms of "Long Dark Night." Some songs are fired-up enough to pass for Against Me! songs ("Day Old Coffee") and others are tender in a Shins-y indie pop way ("Lolo 13").

Laura also just appeared on the new episode of Jonah Bayer (United Nations) and his sister Vanessa Bayer's (ex-SNL) How Did We Get Weird? podcast. If you're unfamiliar with the podcast, the synopsis reads, "Before sibling duo Vanessa Bayer and Jonah Bayer took the comedy, music and general world by storm, they were just some lil weirdo kids. Joined by exciting guests who also started out this way, they reminisce about everything from toys to trends on How Did We Get Weird? Unless you’re a monster, you’ll want to listen to this nostalgia-filled, hilarious and surprisingly sweet podcast where they discuss how those formative years that shaped them into who they are today." Past guests have included Fred Armisen, Bowen Yang, Bobby Moynihan, Beck Bennett, and more. Listen to Laura's episode:

Laura Jane Grace -- 2021/2022 Tour Dates

DECEMBER

10 — Tampa, FL — The Bricks ^ (Sold Out)

11 — Tampa, FL — The Bricks ^ (Sold Out)

18 — St. Louis, MO — Off Broadway

27 — Reading, PA — Reverb #

28 — Worcester, PA — The Palladium #

29 — Washington, DC — 9:30 Club #

30 — Sayreville, NJ — Starland Ballroom #

MARCH 2022

03 — Buffalo, NY — Rec Room *

05 — Montreal, QC — Le National *

06 — Ottawa, ON — Bronson Centre *

08 — Oshawa, ON — Stage 44 *

09 — Toronto, ON — The Opera House *

11 — Waterloo, ON — Maxwell’s *

12 — Hamilton, ON — Bridgeworks *

13 — London, ON — London Music Hall *

14 — Greater Sudbury, ON — Place Des Arts *

16 — Winnipeg, MB — Park Theatre & Lounge *

18 — Saskatoon, SK — Coors Event Centre *

19 — Calgary, AB — Commonwealth Bar & Stage *

20 — Edmonton, AB — Starlite Room *

22 — Vancouver, BC — Rickshaw Theatre *

23 — Victoria, BC — McPherson Playhouse *

^ — w/ Pohgoh

# — supporting Thursday

* — Lande Hekt and Mobina Galore supporting