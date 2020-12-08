Laura Jane Grace had been planning on making a new album with Against Me! this year -- their first since 2016's Shape Shift With Me -- but coronavirus, of course, got in the way. We still got to hear new music from Laura, however, as she dropped a surprise acoustic album, Stay Alive, in October via Polyvinyl. Earlier in COVID lockdown, she also shared three "Angela Baker" songs that were almost definitely unreleased Against Me! songs, and she sang on a track from Lydia Loveless' new album.

Now, as the year winds down, Laura's made a list of her favorite 2020 music. Her top 10 albums of the year list is led by Coriky, the self-titled album from Ian MacKaye's new band with his Fugazi bandmate Joe Lally on bass, and his wife and Evens bandmate Amy Farina on drums. It also includes longtime tourmate David Dondero, Afghan Whigs and Twilight Singers frontman Greg Dulli, Waxahatchee, Big Thief's Adrianne Lenker, Haim, Phoebe Bridgers, Gord Downie, The Lawrence Arms, and X. See it in full, and stream Stay Alive, below.

LAURA JANE GRACE'S TOP 10 ALBUMS OF 2020

1. Coriky - Coriky

2. David Dondero - Filter Bubble Blues

3. Waxahatchee - Saint Cloud

4. Greg Dulli - Random Desire

5. The Lawrence Arms - Skeleton Coast

6. Good Downie - Away Is Mine

7. Haim - Women in Music Pt. III

8. Adrianne Lenker - Songs & Instrumentals

9. X - Alphabetland

10. Phoebe Bridgers - Punisher

