Laura Marling adds NYC show to fall US tour

Laura Marling released her most recent solo album, 2020's Song For Our Daughter, not long after COVID lockdown began, and since then she's also released a new album with Tunng's Mike Lindsay as LUMP, Animal. She's already played some shows in Europe and the UK this year, and she's about to head to the US for a run of West Coast dates in November and December. She's now added one East Coast show to that run, happening in NYC at Brooklyn Made on December 13. Tickets go on sale Friday 11/5 at 10 AM.

See all of Laura's upcoming dates, and stream Song for Our Daughter and Animal, below.

LAURA MARLING: 2021 TOUR

Nov 30, 2021 Belly Up Tavern Solana Beach, CA

Dec 2, 2021 Troubadour West Hollywood, CA

Dec 3, 2021 Troubadour West Hollywood, CA

Dec 5, 2021 Henry Miller Memorial Library Big Sur, CA

Dec 6, 2021 The Independent San Francisco, CA

Dec 7, 2021 The Independent San Francisco, CA

Dec 9, 2021 Doug Fir Lounge Portland, OR

Dec 11, 2021 Neumos Seattle, WA

Dec 13, 2021 Brooklyn Made New York, NY