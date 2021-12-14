Laura Marling played Brooklyn Made (pics, video, setlist)

After playing some West Coast dates this month, Laura Marling wrapped up her year in touring with an NYC show at Brooklyn Made on Monday night (12/13). Her stripped down solo set included songs from throughout her discography and a couple of new ones: "Your Girl," which she's been playing throughout the fall, and "Mondays," a song she composed during lockdown in response to the British government's controversial ad campaign that suggested retraining artists for "cyber" jobs.

See pictures from Monday night's show by Ellen Qbertplaya, along with the setlist and a fan-taken video, below.

Laura's most recent solo album, Song For Our Daughter, came out in 2020, not long before COVID lockdown began, and she's since also released a new album with Tunng's Mike Lindsay as LUMP, Animal.

Setlist: Laura Marling @ Brooklyn Made, 12/13/2021 (courtesy of Paul Suwan)

Take the Night Off

I Was an Eagle

You Know

Breathe

Rambling Man

How Can I

Daisy

Held Down

Hope In The Air

What He Wrote

Wild Fire

Hope We Meet Again

Your Girl

Fortune

Once

Goodbye England (Covered In Snow)

The End Of The Affair

Song For Our Daughter

Mondays