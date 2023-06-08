Laura Misch announces debut LP, shares “Portals”

London-based musician and producer Laura Misch has signed to One Little Independent and announced her debut album, Sample the Sky, due out on October 13 via the label. She relates the title and concept to her time studying biomedical sciences, saying, "I’ve always found parallels between biomed and music, a microphone is a microscope of sound, and a studio is laboratory of distillation, producing feels like you’re discovering, it feels akin to uncovering in science, Sample The Sky felt like a meeting between these two worlds, to study a ‘sample’ is to gather and look deeply, whilst the ‘sky' symbolises our interconnectedness to nature." See the cover art and tracklist below.

The first single is "Portals," where Laura's ethereal vocals float over a bed of twinkly synths, expanding to incorporate further layers of sound. "During lockdown I was living with my family and grandparents," she says. "My granddad, who was 94, got really ill and passed away at home in his bed, surrounded by my mum, gran and me. We were all looking after him, and it was a period of time where the world was in chaos and the care felt intensified, but also it was a real honor to be able to be there and give that much attention to this process. It was a very organic death. The moment he left his body it was like he went from being there to being everywhere. That’s what this song is about, on some level it’s about a portal into the unknown. He was such a green-fingered person and believed so much in returning to the earth, and the interconnectedness of everything, and that we're made up of elements that will one day become everything else."

Laura has tour dates in Europe and the UK throughout 2023. See all dates below.

LAURA MISCH - SAMPLE THE SKY TRACKLIST

Hide To Seek

Light Years

Portals

Outer Edges

Listen To The Sky

Widening Circles

City Lungs

Sax Rise

Wild Swim

Birdseye

LAURA MISCH: 2023 TOUR

07.12 – Montreux, CH - Montreux Jazz Festival

10.31 – Vienna, AT - B72

11.01 – Zurich, CH - JazznoJazz Festival,

11.02 – Lausanne, CH - EspaceJazz / Casino de Montbenon

11.04 – Milan, IT - Arci Bellezza

11.07 – Madrid, ESP - Moby Dick

11.08 – Barcelona, ESP - Razzmatazz

11.10 – Warsaw, PL - BARdzo

11.11 – Prague, CZ - Cafe V Lese

11.12 – Cologne, DE - MCT

11.13 – Paris, FR - Point Ephemere

11.14 – Brussels, BE - Botanique Witloofbar

11.16 – Amsterdam, NL - Paradiso (upstairs)

11.18 – Berlin, DE - Berghain

11.19 – Hamburg, DE - Hebebühne

11.20 – Copenhagen, DE - Ideal Bar @ Vega

11.22 – Stockholm, SE - Stadsgardsterminalen

11.23 – Oslo, NO - Blaa

11.25 – Lisbon, PT - Super Bock em Stock

12.04 – Glasgow, UK - King Tuts

12.05 – Leeds, UK - The Wardrobe

12.06 – Newcastle, UK - Gateshead

12.07 – Bristol, UK - Thekla

12.09 – Cardiff, UK - Clwb (main room)

12.10 – Southampton, UK - Joiners

12.11 – Brighton, UK - Concorde

12.12 – London, UK - Earth (Theatre)