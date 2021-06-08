Laura Stevenson announces new LP & tour w/ Adult Mom (watch video for new single “State”)

Laura Stevenson has announced a new self-titled album. It's her sixth LP, the follow up to 2019's The Big Freeze, and it's due out August 6 via Don Giovanni Records. She recorded it while pregnant with her first child, and John Agnello produced the album; her longtime collaborator and onetime Bomb The Music Industry! bandmate Jeff Rosenstock also plays guitar on it. "The album was written as a sort of purge and a prayer," Laura says. "It was a very intense experience to re-live all of the events of the previous year, while tracking these songs, with my daughter growing inside me, reliving all of that fear and pain and just wanting to protect her from the world that much more. It made me very raw." You can see the cover art and tracklisting below.

She's also shared the first single, "State," which you can watch the video for below. It's a genuine stunner, starting off with a sinister, eerie folk vibe before exploding into a full-out rock song, the likes of which we haven't really heard from Laura before. It's an excellent direction for her and if the rest of the album is anything like this, we're in for a treat.

"Someone I love was hurt and almost killed by another person and I was so absolutely consumed with this level of rage that I had never known before and it was really powerful and frightening but somehow freeing when I was willing to just let it wash over me," Laura says of the track.

She's playing a few East Coast shows this fall supporting the album, in Boston, Brooklyn, Philadelphia, and Washington DC. The DC date is opening for Lucy Dacus, and the other three shows have Adult Mom as support. See all dates below.

The Brooklyn date is at Music Hall of Williamsburg on October 16, and tickets go on sale Friday, June 11 at 10 AM ET.

Laura Stevenson tracklist

1. State

2. Don’t Think About Me

3. Moving Cars

4. Continental Divide

5. Wretch

6. Sky Blue, Bad News

7. Mary

8. Sandstorm

9. After Those Who Mean It

10. Children’s National Transfer

LAURA STEVENSON: 2021 TOUR

October 15: Boston, MA @ The Sinclair *

October 16: Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall Of Williamsburg *

October 22: Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda's *

October 23: Washington DC @ 9:30 Club +

* with Adult Mom opening

+ opening for Lucy Dacus