Laura Stevenson announces ‘Wheel’ anniversary tour (BrooklynVegan Presale on all dates)

Laura Stevenson will celebrate the 10th anniversary of her third album, 2013's Wheel, by playing it in full on tour this spring. She'll be joined by her longtime rhythm section, Mike Campbell and Sammi Niss, for the shows, along with a string section, and they'll also play songs from the rest of her discography. Oceanator, Kayleigh Goldsworthy, and Completions each join as support for select shows, and you can see all dates below.

You can get tickets early to all dates (including NYC on April 8 at Brooklyn Made) early on BrooklynVegan Presale starting Thursday, February 2 at 10 AM local. Check back here on Thursday morning for the password. If you miss out on our presale, tickets go on general sale Friday, February 3 at 10 AM.

--

Laura Stevenson Wheel tour loading...

LAURA STEVENSON: 2023 WHEEL TOUR

APR 07 Cambridge, MA The Sinclair *

APR 08 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Made *

APR 14 Philadelphia, PA World Cafe Live *

APR 15 Washington D.C. Black Cat *

APR 25 Los Angeles, CA Historic Highland Park Ebell Club ^

APR 26 San Francisco, CA Rickshaw Stop ^

APR 28 Portland, OR Mississippi Studios ^

APR 29 Seattle, WA The Vera Project ^

MAY 25 Pittsburgh, PA Club Cafe #

MAY 26 Chicago, IL Lincoln Hall #

MAY 27 Grand Rapids, MI The Pyramid Scheme #

* with Kayleigh Goldsworthy

^ with Completions

# with Oceanator