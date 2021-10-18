Laura Stevenson covered “Harvest Moon” w/ Jeff Rosenstock at Brooklyn show (pics, video, setlist)

Laura Stevenson released a stunning new self-titled album in August (order on yellow vinyl), and she began a short run of East Coast shows supporting it on Friday, stopping in Brooklyn on Saturday (10/16) for a show at Music Hall of Williamsburg. She joked that she'd be playing some "seasonal tunes," and after playing "Halloween Pts. 1 & 2" from 2011's Sit Resist, quipped, "I told you it would be seasonal," before revealing that her kid will be dressing up as Chucky for Halloween.

Partway through the show Laura's band left the stage for short solo segment, during which she invited her longtime collaborator and onetime Bomb the Music Industry! bandmate Jeff Rosenstock to join her, on saxophone and vocals, for a cover of Neil Young's "Harvest Moon." As Jeff played the opening hook she joked, "I wrote this."

Anika Pyle (Chumped, Katie Ellen, and Sheena Anika & Augusta) opened Saturday night's show, but we missed her set. See pictures of Laura's set by Toby Tenenbaum, along with a few video clips and the setlist, below.

Get Laura Stevenson on yellow vinyl in the BV store.

Setlist: Laura Stevenson @ Music Hall of Williamsburg, 10/16/2021

State

Master of Art

Torch Song

Sky Blue, Bad News

Wretch

Triangle

Ticker Tape

Don't Think About Me

Halloween Pts. 1 & 2

Value Inn

A Shine to It

Solo Segment:

Renée

Harvest Moon (Neil Young cover, with Jeff Rosenstock)

Band Returns:

Living Room, NY

Continental Divide

Jellyfish

8:08

Encore:

The Wheel

Dermatillomania