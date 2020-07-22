Laura Stevenson preps ‘Sit Resist’ reissue w/ essays by Julien Baker, Jeff Rosenstock & Lucy Dacus

Laura Stevenson released her second album with The Cans as her backing band, the modern classic Sit Resist, in 2011. It's been out of print for a while, and now it's getting a deluxe reissue in special edition double LP gatefold vinyl, due out September 4, 2020 via Don Giovanni Records (preorder). The first LP contains a remaster of the original album, done at Abbey Road Studios in London, and the second is a bonus LP with outtakes, Jeff Rosenstock-produced pre-production demos, live material, an Archers of Loaf cover, and more.

Speaking of Jeff (who also played guitar on some of those aforementioned demos), he, Julien Baker, and Lucy Dacus all contributed essays to the reissue's liner notes about inspiration they drew from Sit Resist. You can read quotes from those essays below.

In addition, a new podcast series will focus on the making and ongoing influence of Sit Resist, featuring interviews with Jeff, Julien, Lucy, longtime collaborators Mike Campbell and Joe Steinhardt, Adult Mom’s Stevie Knipe, Chris Gethard (who called the album "a game-changer for me"), engineer Eric Bennet, as well as Laura herself. New episodes will be released on Wednesdays through September 4.

Julien Baker on Sit Resist:

Sit Resist, is remarkable. It is unafraid of the darkness, and allows itself to be playful-- the lyrics are tender, honest, inviting you into a vulnerable place but quelling the vulnerability with candid, gentle testaments of living drawn from a deep well of experience.

Lucy Dacus on Sit Resist:

Laura’s records are full of the sensitivity and awareness that are her particular magic… She is one of my favorite writers because she is clearly a listener, listening to herself and clearing a path for the songs to go where they want to go.

Jeff Rosenstock on Sit Resist: