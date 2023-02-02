Laura Stevenson’s ‘Wheel’ anniversary shows on BrooklynVegan Presale (password here)
Tickets for Laura Stevenson's Wheel 10th anniversary shows are on BrooklynVegan Presale today (2/2) from 10 AM-10 PM. Use the password WHEEL10, and find individual ticket links below.
If you miss out on our presale, tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 3 at 10 AM.
LAURA STEVENSON: 2023 WHEEL TOUR
APR 07 Cambridge, MA The Sinclair * (tickets)
APR 08 Brooklyn, NY Brooklyn Made * (tickets)
APR 14 Philadelphia, PA World Cafe Live * (tickets)
APR 15 Washington D.C. Black Cat * (tickets)
APR 25 Los Angeles, CA Historic Highland Park Ebell Club ^ (tickets)
APR 26 San Francisco, CA Rickshaw Stop ^ (tickets)
APR 28 Portland, OR Mississippi Studios ^ (tickets)
APR 29 Seattle, WA The Vera Project ^ (tickets)
MAY 25 Pittsburgh, PA Club Cafe # (tickets)
MAY 26 Chicago, IL Lincoln Hall # (tickets
MAY 27 Grand Rapids, MI The Pyramid Scheme # (tickets)
* with Kayleigh Goldsworthy
^ with Completions
# with Oceanator
