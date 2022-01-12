Laurie Anderson hosting Philip Glass’ 85th birthday party at Rockefeller Center Ice Rink

Philip Glass and Rockefeller Center's Ice Skating Rink turn 85 this year, so of course they're hosting a joint birthday party. Hosted by Laurie Anderson, it happens January 31 at The Rink, and will feature "an evening of performance and DJ sets" plus ice skating, cupcakes "and more!"

You can purchase tickets for the 7 PM performance or the after-party that starts at 8:50 PM and features Laurie on the 1s and 2s.

Glass will continue his 85th birthday celebration with related events all over the country. Those include a few NYC events: the premiere of his Symphony No. 13 at Carnegie Hall on April 5 as part of a performance by Canada's National Arts Centre Orchestra (tickets); and a new production of his opera Akhnaten at The Metropolitan Opera from May 19 - June 10 (tickets).

There's also "The Glass Etudes at Kaatsbaan" happening September 17 & 18 at Kaatsbaan Cultural Park in Tivoli, NY, featuring "world premieres of newly commissioned works by choreographers spanning generations and genres accompanied by live interpretations on piano" in celebration of Glass' birthday.

Head to Philip Glass' website for more 85th birthday celebrations happening around the world.