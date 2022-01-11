Lavender Country announces first LP in 40+ years, shares updated “I Can’t Shake The Stranger Out Of You”

Lavender Country, led by Patrick Haggerty, released what's widely considered the first openly gay country music album in 1973. They've now returned with a follow-up, Blackberry Rose, due out February 18 via Don Giovanni Records. See the cover art and tracklist below.

The first single is a reimagined version of Lavender Country's classic 1973 track "I Can't Shake The Stranger Out Of You." The new version is a little lighter on the fiddle (without losing it entirely) and gets some updated production and a warm, wistful sound. Hear it, and the original, below.

Lavender Country - Blackberry Rose Tracklist

1. I Can't Shake The Stranger Out Of You

2. Gay Bar Blues

3. Leave All Disillusions Behind

4. Red Dress

5. Sweet Shadow Man

6. Clara Fraser, Clara Fraser

7. Lament Of A Wyoming Housewife

8. Blackberry Rose

9. Stand On Your Man

10. Don't Buy Her No More Roses