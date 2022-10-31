Lavender Country’s Patrick Haggerty has died

Patrick Haggerty, the singer songwriter who recorded as Lavender Country, died on Monday (10/31) after suffering a stroke a few weeks ago. He was 78. The sad news broke via his official Facebook: "He was able to spend his final days at home surrounded by his kids and lifelong husband, JB. Love, and solidarity."

Born in 1944 in Port Angeles, WA, Haggerty formed Lavender Country in 1972, and the next year released its self-titled debut, which is widely regarded as the first openly gay country album. Lavender Country disbanded in 1976, but the album achieved cult status in the years since, and was reissued in 2014 by Paradise of Bachelors, which is around the same time Haggerty began performing under the Lavender Country name again. In 2019, Haggerty released Blackberry Rose, his first new Lavender Country album since the first, which was given an official release this year via Don Giovanni.

Don Giovanni wrote, "Patrick Haggerty (Lavender Country) was one of the funniest, kindest, bravest, and smartest people I ever met. He never gave up fighting for what he believed in, and those around him who he loved and took care of will continue that fight. RIP Patrick."

Rest in peace, Patrick. Read more tributes and listen to Lavender Country's music, below.