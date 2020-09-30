Lavender Diamond prep first LP in 8 years, share “This is How We Rise”

Lavender Diamond will release Now Is The Time, their first album in eight years, on December 4 via Petaluma Records. The band -- Becky Stark, Steve Gregoropoulos, and Ron Regé, Jr. -- produced the record themselves in Portland, OR and it features contributions from Nathaniel Walcott (Bright Eyes), Sasami, and former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer.

"Right before our current storm of catastrophe these songs came pouring in to us. These songs of healing for a world in crisis," says Becky Stark. "Crisis holds profound opportunity for healing and transformation. Now is the most powerful time we have ever known to transform our world and to build justice, peace and prosperity for all by living in harmony and with love for the earth, embodying the wisdom of equality and respect for all."

The album includes their "Look Through the Window" single from earlier this year, and they've just shared the lovely, baroque "This is How We Rise," where Stark sings "And everything is falling now / And the new way is found." Listen below.

Lavender Diamond were set to play shows with Bright Eyes this year before the pandemic hit.

Now Is The Time Tracklist:

1) Look Through The Window

2) This Is How We Rise

3) Ocean and Ground

4) In The Garden

5) Flashback

6) Now Is The Time

7) In The Middle

8) New Religion

9) Straight Through The Night

10) Please Plant The Seeds

11) Calling On My Nation