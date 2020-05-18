Lavender Diamond share first song in 8 years

Lavender Diamond, the trio of Becky Stark, Steve Gregoropoulos, and Ron Regé, Jr, are back with their first new music in eight years. "Look Through the Window" is also their first release for Petaluma Records. "This song resounded in my heart and mind for months - it was all I wanted to sing," says Becky Stark. "It felt so mysterious - a song about such deep isolation, separation and rebirth. When the quarantine began it suddenly seemed that this song had come to speak to this moment of trial and transformation - and contained within it a prayer for the healing of our world." The song is baroque and verdant and features an eight-piece orchestra featuring Bright Eyes' Nate Walcott on trumpet and Sasami on french horn, and finds Stark's magnetic voice is fine form. Watch the video for that below.

Speaking of, Lavender Diamond were also to have opened for Bright Eyes in Los Angeles this week, before the coronavirus canceled everything.