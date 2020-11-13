Lawrence Arms doing holiday livestream w/ mems of Rise Against, Alkaline Trio, Gaslight Anthem, more

The Lawrence Arms are taking their annual holiday special virtual for 2020: they've announced the sixth annual "War on X-Mas," which they're presenting with Riot Fest. It streams on Friday, December 11, 2020 at 8 PM ET (7 PM CT), and proceeds go to Chicago's food bank, the Greater Chicago Food Depository. Tickets and merch packages are on sale now.

In addition to acoustic performances from Brendan Kelly, Chris McCaughan, and Neil Hennessy of Lawrence Arms, "War on X-Mas" is set to feature guest appearances from Tim McIlrath of Rise Against, Matt Skiba of Alkaline Trio and blink-182, Brian Fallon of The Gaslight Anthem, Dan Andriano of Alkaline Trio, Lauren Denitzio of Worriers, Kyle Kinane, Sam Russo, Sincere Engineer, and more.

"In the great tradition of many other failing empires, the Lawrence Arms War on X-Mas brings you the first ever Pandemexstraviganza!," Brendan says. "Featuring your favorite Lawrence Arms (also Beex!), the guy from Blink you’ve met, the guy from Alkaline Trio that’s not that guy, the guy from Rise Against who coaches your daughter’s soccer team, that one comedian that barfed on Beex, and more…"

The Lawrence Arms released their first album in six years, Skeleton Coast, earlier this year; stream it below.