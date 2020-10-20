Lawrence Rothman shares “Decent Man” ft. Lucinda Williams off guest-filled album

Lawrence Rothman will release a two-part album in 2021 via KRO. The first part, due January 29, is titled Good Morning, America and features collaborations with Lucinda Williams, Marissa Nadler, Mary Lattimore, Girlpool, Pino Palladino, and more. The second part is Not a Son, a spoken word album where Rothman is backed by members of Thundercat's band. Both records were produced by Lawrence, Yves Rothman (Miya Folick, Yves Tumor, Bannofee) and Justin Raisen (Kim Gordon, Angel Olsen, Sky Ferreira).

The first single is the mournful piano ballad "Decent Man," their collaboration with Lucinda Williams. It's very much a song of right now, and does not mince words. "My daughter, around the time of the George Floyd killing, asked me one night 'are there any decent men left?'" says Rothman. "Society’s ills were ever more present to her as our home became the classroom and her social world of school and friends went on pause. I witnessed this young person transform from being a kid inside the bubble of the pre-teen 'daydream' to subscribing to the NY Times and LA Times, getting active with social justice online and on the street. She inspired me to sit at my kitchen table and write a record that explored the horrifying current American epoch and how old values and traditions have mis-sshaped many of us.'Decent Man' was the first song I wrote and the rest came within two weeks. Lucinda Williams' voice and songs have been a constant companion for me during my life’s ups and downs. Her albums have been my family’s soundtrack during these last 6 months. When I wrote 'Decent Man' I saw myself on stage trading verses with Lucinda, and it’s a great honor to have her accompany me on this song."

You can watch the video for "Decent Man," directed by Eric Redmond and featuring crumbling busts of past presidents, below.

Rothman, Nadler and Lattimore collaborated on single "It's Hard to Be Human" which came out on Earth Day this year. No word on whether that song will be on Good Morning, America -- tracklist is still forthcoming. Rothman also produced this year's soundtrack for Floria Sigismondi's The Turning which featured Courtney Love, Mitski, Kim Gordon, and more, as well as producing Alison Mosshart's 2020 single, "Rise."