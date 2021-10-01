LCD Soundsystem announce 20-show Brooklyn Steel residency

We didn't have to wait long as to what all those DFA logos meant. LCD Soundsystem have announced a new residency at Brooklyn Steel, much like the ones they did in 2017 (which was the last time they played NYC). They'll play 20 shows (!) at the venue this November and December: November 23, 24, 29, and 30, and December 1, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 9, 11, 12, 13, 15, 16, 17, 19. You can register for the fan presale now, which begins October 6 at 10 AM. AmEx presale begins October 5 at 10 AM. Tickets go on sale to the general public October 8 at 10 AM.

Meanwhile you can catch James and other members of LCD DJing at Good Room.

The show announcements come right on the heels of some DFA drama between James Murphy and DFA co-founder Jonathan Galkin.

LCD drummer Pat Mahoney has a new album out with his group Museum of Love.

Photos from the last LCD Brooklyn Steel residency below: