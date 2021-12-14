LCD Soundsystem announce holiday sitcom/concert special ft Eric Wareheim, Macaulay Culkin & more

LCD Soundsystem are in the middle of their 20-show residency at Brooklyn Steel, and if you've been feeling left out, they've announced a holiday special featuring the band performing a career-spanning set in Brooklyn, along with their first-ever live performance of their 2015 holiday single "Christmas Will Break Your Heart." Eric Wareheim directed the performance film, which will air on December 22 at 9 PM Eastern via Amazon Music, Prime Video and Amazon's Twitch Channel (That's the day after the last show of their residency). You can watch a teaser for it below.

Preceding the live performance is a "very special holiday episode" of fake '90s sitcom All My Friends that is set in a house where all of the band live. Wareheim plays James Murphy, and the notable cast also includes Macaulay Culkin as Pat Mahoney, Christine Ko as Nancy Whang, Aparna Nancherla as Abby Echiverri, Cory Loykasek as Al Doyle, Jon Daly as Tyler Pope, Rex Lee as Brian Graf, plus Luenell as the band’s tour manager, and there's also a puppet version of keyboardist Korey Richey.

“I’ve already conquered film, James has conquered music, but we have yet to conquer the sitcom—the HIGHEST form of art,” says Wareheim. “We’ve been working on this project for 15 years, and for this show we’re unveiling a uniquely emotional perspective of the sitcom universe for the holidays—provided by one of the greatest bands of all time and my dear friends, LCD Soundsystem. I can’t believe Amazon Music is letting us do this.”

"I am similarly stunned that someone let us do this,” adds James Murphy. “At least we finally get to use our Korey puppet.” You can watch the opening title sequence for All My Friends below.

Meanwhile, there are six shows left of LCD's Brooklyn Steel residency, the next show being Wednesday (12/15). The shows are officially sold out but they have been releasing tickets day-of for many of the them, and resale tickets can get cheap close to set time, if you're willing to chance it. Check the official ticket waitlist page for availability.

LCD's most recent show was Monday night, which included most of the hits, a few of the very deep cuts they've pulled out for this run, "Losing My Edge," their cover of Spacemen 3's "Big City" and more. Check out Monday's setlist below.

SETLIST: LCD Soundsystem @ Brooklyn Steel 12/13/2021

Big City

Get Innocuous!

I Can Change

Daft Punk Is Playing at My House

Thrills

You Wanted a Hit

Tonite

Call the Police

On Repeat

Time to Get Away

Other Voices

Someone Great

Losing My Edge

Home

Encore:

Yr City's a Sucker

New York, I Love You but You're Bringing Me Down

Dance Yrself Clean

All My Friends