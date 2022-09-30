LCD Soundsystem announce new 20-show Brooklyn Steel run

LCD Soundsystem are back with a new single and, as promised, have announced another residency at Brooklyn Steel, with 20 shows happening between November 18 – December 17. Tickets for the Brooklyn Steel run go on sale Friday, October 7 at 10 AM, with a fan presale starting October 6 at 10 AM.

Specifically, the dates are November 18, 19, 21, 22, 26, 27, 29, and 30 and December 2, 3, 4, 6, 7, 9, 10, 11, 13, 14, 16, 17. Three of those shows -- November 27, 29 and 30 -- tickets are only available for Amex card members.

The band's 2021 Brooklyn Steel residency fizzed out due to Omicron.

Check out LCD Soundsystem's new single here.