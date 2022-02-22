LCD Soundsystem announce Philly and Boston residencies

After having had to cancel the remainder of their Brooklyn residency in December due to COVID, LCD Soundsystem have now announced residencies in Philly and Boston for this spring. They'll play Philly's Franklin Music Hall on March 28, 29, 30, and 31 and Boston's Roadrunner on April 3, 4, 5, and 6. Presale registration is open now. The presale begins Thursday (2/24) at 10 AM and the general public on-sale begins Friday (2/25) at 10 AM. No word on makeup dates for Brooklyn (or shows in any other cities) at this time.

Meanwhile, LCD will be the musical guests on this this Saturday's (2/26) John Mulaney-hosted episode of Saturday Night Live, and DFA Records is throwing a 20th anniversary party at Knockdown Center in Queens on March 26 with James Murphy and many others DJing (tickets).

When LCD were forced to cancel their Brooklyn shows, they wrote, "we tried. we really did. we were heartened to see so many more masks at the last show. we were incredibly thankful for everyone who wanted to make it work. but it will have to wait, again, until we find out what this new wave means to us all." You can read their full statement here.